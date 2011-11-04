Rams' Bradford participated in drills, questionable for Week 9

St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford is questionable for this weekend's game against the Arizona Cardinals after sitting out the previous two weeks with a high ankle sprain.
Bradford participated on a limited basis during Friday's practice, but he went through some 7-on-7 drills.
"He's as questionable as you can be," Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said. "He was limited in practice. Some things we kept him out of, some things we let him go. Now the deal is let's see how it is tomorrow after he's done a little more work. We'll take it one day at a time and see where we're at on Sunday."
A.J. Feeley has started the past two games for Bradford, leading the Rams to a 31-21 upset of the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.
Spagnuolo and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have discussed the possibility about using Bradford against the Cardinals. Bradford has not lobbied to play, Spagnuolo said.
"I'm sure that's coming," Spagnuolo said. "He's a competitor. We'll see where we're at."
Bradford declined to speak to reporters after practice.
Rams defensive tackle Darell Scott and right tackle Jason Smith (concussion) will not play this week, nor will wideout Danario Alexander (hamstring).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.