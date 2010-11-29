Rams' Bradford is Week 12 Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Quarterback Sam Bradford of the St. Louis Rams is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on November 25-29, the NFL announced Friday.
Bradford completed 22 of 37 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 36-33 win over the Denver Broncos.
Bradford was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were wide receiver Jacoby Ford of the Oakland Raiders, cornerback Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul of the New York Giants and center Maurkice Pouncey of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLV in North Texas.
This is Pepsi's ninth year as the official soft-drink sponsor of the NFL and the ninth year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.
A closer look at the finalists:
Ford had a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, four receptions for 108 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, and one rush for 13 yards in the Raiders' 33-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
McCourty had four tackles and two interceptions in the Patriots' 45-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
Pierre-Paul recorded six tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the Giants' 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pouncey helped Pittsburgh rush for more than 200 yards and gain a total of 426 total yards during its 19-16 road win over the Buffalo Bills.