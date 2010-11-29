 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams' Bradford is Week 12 Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Nov 29, 2010 at 05:47 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Quarterback Sam Bradford of the St. Louis Rams is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on November 25-29, the NFL announced Friday.

Bradford completed 22 of 37 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 36-33 win over the Denver Broncos.

Bradford was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were wide receiver Jacoby Ford of the Oakland Raiders, cornerback Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul of the New York Giants and center Maurkice Pouncey of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLV in North Texas.

This is Pepsi's ninth year as the official soft-drink sponsor of the NFL and the ninth year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.

A closer look at the finalists:

Sam Bradford, QB, St. Louis Rams

Bradford completed 22 of 37 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 36-33 win over the Denver Broncos.

Jacoby Ford, WR, Oakland Raiders

Ford had a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, four receptions for 108 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, and one rush for 13 yards in the Raiders' 33-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Devin McCourty, CB, New England Patriots

McCourty had four tackles and two interceptions in the Patriots' 45-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, New York Giants

Pierre-Paul recorded six tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the Giants' 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Maurkice Pouncey, C, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pouncey helped Pittsburgh rush for more than 200 yards and gain a total of 426 total yards during its 19-16 road win over the Buffalo Bills.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Justin Fields trade fallout: Winners/losers from blockbuster QB deal between Bears and Steelers

Who is riding high after the Chicago Bears agreed to trade Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers? And who's worse off? Judy Battista breaks down winners and losers following a long-awaited move.
news

Bears trading QB Justin Fields to Steelers in exchange for 2025 conditional sixth-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring quarterback Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears WR Keenan Allen: I wanted to 'finish my career' with Chargers but 'things happen'

Keenan Allen is ready for the Windy City, even if he never thought he'd leave Los Angeles. The perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver spent his entire NFL career with the Chargers before Thursday's trade, but now fully expects to help the Bears turn it around.