Around the NFL

Rams beat Lions, clinch second straight NFC West title

Published: Dec 02, 2018 at 08:16 AM

The Los Angeles Rams are the first team in 2018 to punch their ticket to the postseason.

The Rams clinched the NFC West division title Sunday with a 30-16 win over the Detroit Lions. It marks their second division crown in as many seasons.

At 11-1, Los Angeles will look to clinch the NFC's top playoff seed and a Wild Card Weekend bye over the coming weeks.

The Rams' remaining opponents were a combined 21-34 this season heading in Sunday, tying them for the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the league. Only one of their last four opponents -- the Chicago Bears -- has a winning record.

