Rams-Bears QT

It was over when ...
Rams RB Steven Jackson, who rushed for 112 yards, has eclipsed the century mark in five of his last six games.
QB Kyle Boller's pass on fourth and 10 sailed high and went incomplete with 17 seconds remaining, ending the Rams' comeback attempt at midfield.
Game ball
Rams RB Steven Jackson was the offensive star in an otherwise lackluster game and the reason why St. Louis made it interesting until the end, rushing 28 times for 112 yards. Jackson, who entered as the NFL's second-leading rusher, has now run for more than 100 yards in five of his last six games.
Key Stat
The Bears took some of the pressure off QB Jay Cutler by using a two-pronged rushing attack from Matt Forte and Kahlil Bell, who combined for 25 carries and 126 yards. Forte finished with 94 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
Noteworthy
Cutler, who entered the game with a league-high 20 interceptions, didn't throw a pick for the first time in eight games. ... Cutler was held to under 200 yards passing for the third straight game. ... Boller is now 0-4 as the Rams' starter this season. ... Bears TE Greg Olsen was held to one yard on two catches, including a reception on a fake field goal try.