Rams-Bears QT

Published: Dec 06, 2009 at 07:49 AM

It was over when ...

Rams RB Steven Jackson, who rushed for 112 yards, has eclipsed the century mark in five of his last six games.

(Kiichiro Sato / Associated Press)

QB Kyle Boller's pass on fourth and 10 sailed high and went incomplete with 17 seconds remaining, ending the Rams' comeback attempt at midfield.

Game ball

Rams RB Steven Jackson was the offensive star in an otherwise lackluster game and the reason why St. Louis made it interesting until the end, rushing 28 times for 112 yards. Jackson, who entered as the NFL's second-leading rusher, has now run for more than 100 yards in five of his last six games.

Key Stat

The Bears took some of the pressure off QB Jay Cutler by using a two-pronged rushing attack from Matt Forte and Kahlil Bell, who combined for 25 carries and 126 yards. Forte finished with 94 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Noteworthy

Cutler, who entered the game with a league-high 20 interceptions, didn't throw a pick for the first time in eight games. ... Cutler was held to under 200 yards passing for the third straight game. ... Boller is now 0-4 as the Rams' starter this season. ... Bears TE Greg Olsen was held to one yard on two catches, including a reception on a fake field goal try.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles clinch third straight playoff berth thanks to 49ers' win over Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't kicked off in Week 15, and they haven't won a game this month, but they clinched a playoff berth on Sunday.
news

Niners clinch NFC West repeat with win over Cardinals 

San Francisco's win over Arizona on Sunday clinched the NFC West title for the 49ers. 
news

New England Patriots' loss to Chiefs a microcosm of a lost season

The Patriots' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday reflected the current reality that New England is far from the dynasty it has been the last two decades. Judy Battista examines the current state of the Patriots and what's next for the franchise and Bill Belichick. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Panthers got their second win of the season, the Cowboys clinched a playoff berth before kickoff and the Texans walked off with an overtime win.