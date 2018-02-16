Around the NFL

Rams' Barron, Webster both undergo shoulder surgery

Published: Feb 16, 2018 at 06:29 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Two of the Los Angeles Rams' top defenders have gone under the knife.

Rams linebacker Mark Barron and cornerback Kayvon Webster both underwent shoulder surgery recently, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.

Barron should be ready for camp, while Webster's availability come summer will depend on how he recovers from the torn Achilles tendon that kept him out of L.A.'s final six games.

Barron played in and started 15 of Los Angeles' 17 games last season, recording three picks and 72 tackles. Webster, who had one interception and 34 tackles last season, is entering the final season of a two-year deal signed with the Rams in 2017.

