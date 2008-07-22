Rams agree to terms with No. 2 overall draft pick

Published: Jul 22, 2008 at 10:24 AM

ST. LOUIS -- Chris Long, the University of Virginia defensive end and the St. Louis Rams' No. 2 overall selection in the 2008 NFL draft, has agreed to a long-term contract, the team announced Saturday.

More information:
» Signing status of first-round picks

Long's signing means the top four picks in the draft have agreed to terms with their respective teams. In all, six of the 31 first-round draft picks have agreed to contracts.

Long joins third-round choice John Greco, fourth-round selection Keenan Burton, and fifth-round choice Roy Schuening as having signed or agreed to terms.

Donnie Avery (second round), Justin King (fourth round) and David Vobora (seventh round) are unsigned.

On Sunday, the Rams announced that they agreed to terms on a three-year contract with seventh-round pick Chris Chamberlain, a linebacker from Tulsa. Chamberlain was the 228th overall choice in the 2008 NFL Draft.

The Rams will leave for training camp Thursday, July 24, via chartered aircraft. Their first training camp practice at Concordia University in Mequon, Wis., will be Friday, July 25.

