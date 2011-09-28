Rams add veteran cornerback Hood to offset Bartell's loss

Published: Sep 27, 2011 at 09:44 PM

Moving to shore up their secondary after Ron Bartell suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 1, the St. Louis Rams have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Rod Hood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hood will be at Wednesday's Rams practice. The 29-year-old is an eight-year veteran with 14 career interceptions who has played for two teams that lost Super Bowls -- the 2004 Philadelphia Eagles and the 2008 Arizona Cardinals.

Most recently with the Tennessee Titans, Hood missed the entire 2010 season after suffering a torn ACL in June of that year. He has a connection to Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo, having spent his first four seasons with the Eagles, where Spagnuolo was his secondary coach.

To free up a roster spot, the Rams waived safety Jermale Hines, a fifth-round draft pick in April who hasn't played this season.

