Rams activate returner Pharoh Cooper from IR

Published: Nov 19, 2018 at 12:05 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams special teams will get a boost before Monday night's massive showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams activated All-Pro returner Pharoh Cooper from injured reserve in advance of tonight's game, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the team placed wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ACL) on injured reserve.

Cooper's return provides a dangerous playmaker for the Rams, especially in the kicking game. The third-year pro was named first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for his return efforts in 2017.

Cooper injured his ankle in the season opener and was placed on IR. He began practicing this week, opening the window for a return. The Rams have been steady without the All-Pro return-man this season. JoJo Natson has been great on punt returns and Blake Countess solid on kickoffs. Cooper, however, brings high upside in his return.

Even with Kupp's injury, don't expect Cooper to play a huge role on offense as a receiver. He could provide some depth behind Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Josh Reynolds, but anything he adds in the passing game will likely be out of designed plays to get the speedster in space.

Cooper's biggest asset is his return ability. Against a Chiefs team that brings their own explosive playmaker, Tyreek Hill, on special teams, Cooper's return serves to help even the edge in what could be the game of the season.

