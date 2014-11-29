Rams activate Chris Long (ankle) from IR-recall

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams activated defensive end Chris Long on Saturday, following a stint on the injured reserve-designated to return list after undergoing ankle surgery.
Long was hurt in the season opener. The Rams' defense struggled early in the season and had just one sack in their first five games. However, they've had 21 sacks in their past six games (second-most in that span).
Long's addition will add another playmaker to go with Robert Quinn and Aaron Donald against a Raiders offense that lacks punch. Oakland's offensive line has played well in pass protection this season, but Derek Carr will be under siege with Long and Co. pressuring the rookie quarterback.
