Around the NFL

Rams acquire Jaguars pass rusher Dante Fowler

Published: Oct 30, 2018 at 08:38 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Los Angeles Rams have their pass rusher.

L.A. acquired pass rusher Dante Fowler from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick, the Jags confirmed Tuesday.

The Rams reportedly outbid the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Fowler's services just 30 minutes before Tuesday's trade deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added. The Jaguars were initially asking for at least a second-round pick and change for their former high selection.

In a corresponding move, the Rams waived backup guard Jamon Brown.

In Fowler, the Rams' defense has its seventh former first-round pick. The 2016 third-overall pick joins Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Michael Brockers, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Mark Barron on a Super Bowl-contending unit piloted by defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Having solidified the interior of their defensive line in the offseason with Donald and Suh, the Rams had been searching for months for an edge rusher worthy of a title run. They may have found one in Fowler.

It's unclear where Fowler fits in on the roster as of now. L.A. could slot him in for outside linebackers Samson Ebukam and Matt Longacre or defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

It's an unceremonious departure from Duval for the former third-overall pick. Fowler couldn't find playing time on a stacked Jaguars defensive line in 2018. He played just 32.7 percent of Jacksonville's snaps through eight weeks, recording just eight tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Fowler has had discipline and injury issues. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn left ACL and began this year's training camp on the PUP list with a left shoulder injury. Fowler was suspended for the first game of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy and was banned for a week during the preseason for jawing with reporters.

Fowler is in the final year of his rookie deal after the Jags neglected to pick up his fifth-year option. His stay with the Rams will act as an audition for future employment after the 2018 season. Helping L.A. stay undefeated and the defense get pressure on opposing quarterbacks will go a long way toward a pay day.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid leaves Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following loss to Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers for precautionary reasons, NFL Networks James Palmer reported.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker sets NFL record with 66-yard FG to beat Lions

Justin Tucker set an NFL record in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon. The Baltimore Ravens kicker knocked home an NFL-best 66-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock to beat the Detroit Lions, 19-17.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 15,000 passing yards

Patrick Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to pass for 15,000 yards, doing it in his 49th career game. He accomplished the feat on a go-ahead drive in the third quarter.
news

Patriots RB James White carted off field with hip injury in loss to Saints

James White is injured. The concern now is how badly. The Patriots RB was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a potentially serious hip injury. He was immediately ruled out against the Saints.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games

Titans WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) exited in the first quarter against the Colts. He was eventually ruled out for the game. Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 3 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette to start vs. Rams

When Tom Brady takes the field Sunday for his first game ever played in Los Angeles, he'll be leaning on L.A. Lenny out of the backfield.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) expected to play vs. Lions

Lamar Jackson missed most practices all week due to a non-COVID illness and is listed as questionable vs. Detroit, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens QB is expected to play. 
news

Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to start Wentz, who has been recovering from a pair of sprained ankles he sustained in Week 2, on Sunday against the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night.
news

49ers elevate RB Kerryon Johnson from practice squad for Week 3 'SNF' game vs. Packers

The 49ers' depleted running back room has added some much needed depth ahead of Week 3.
news

Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) on IR, hope QB returns Week 6

Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss a minimum of three games. The Dolphins hope their QB will be ready to return once he's eligible in Week 6, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW