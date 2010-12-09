Ram-tough defense has St. Louis making a playoff push

First, you have to wonder about choosing a coach so young, and then not having the willingness to see his rebuilding effort through, though the sullying-the-brand charges stemming from the Broncos' videotaping scandal are fair. Second, to further that point, by not seeing McDaniels' vision through, you really might set your franchise back a half-decade, if a new coach wants to blow it up again. And third, while it makes sense to stick to an organizational model that worked for so many years for Bowlen, it didn't make sense to hand McDaniels the responsibility that an experienced Shanahan handled.