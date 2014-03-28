Ralph Wilson's passing has Buffalo Bills facing uncertain future

While members of Canada's Rogers family -- which owns Rogers Communications and Rogers Centre, the stadium that has hosted the Bills' Toronto series, something that was postponed for 2014 -- have long wanted to bring a team to Toronto, they might not be the only bidders with relatively local interests. Terry Pegula, the owner of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, and Thomas Golisano, the former owner of the Sabres, are among potential local buyers for the team. Whoever emerges is unlikely to move the team until at least 2020, because of a relatively new stadium lease that requires a payout of $400 million by the team if the lease is broken. In 2020, there will be a one-time opportunity for the team to get out of the lease for about $28 million, a relatively paltry sum in the scheme of what a franchise would cost. One thing is certain, according to a business consultant who is familiar with stadium issues: Even if the new owners want to keep the team in the area, a new stadium would have to be built, and that stadium would probably have to be closer to Toronto, to further enhance the Bills' desperate efforts to make themselves more of a regional attraction.