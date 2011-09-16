Raiola decries 'politically correct' response to Brady comment

Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola thinks it's a bit ridiculous that Tom Brady was criticized for telling Patriots fans to start drinking early before New England's game against the Chargers on Sunday.
"I guess you have to be politically correct. Fans are going to do it anyway, so what's wrong with saying it," Raiola told MLive.com on Thursday. "(The Patriots) have a 4:15 p.m. game, right? Maybe Detroit should get started about 8:30 a.m."
Brady said Wednesday that he wanted fans to get into the spirit of things before the Patriots' game against San Diego: "Yeah, start drinking early. It's a 4:15 game. They have a lot of time to get lubed up, come out here and cheer for the home team."
A team spokesperson later said Brady meant that fans should drink plenty of water.