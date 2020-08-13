Around the NFL

Raiders WR Tyrell Williams on 2019: 'We didn't have an identity' 

Published: Aug 12, 2020 at 08:51 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It has thus far been an offseason like no other before for NFL teams.

Still, the previous offseason wasn't exactly standard fare for the Raiders, either.

Hard Knocks was at training camp documenting the Raiders and receiver Antonio Brown was also there -- or at least he was the prevailing storyline -- until he was released shortly before the season opener.

So for wideout Tyrell Williams, who was thrust into the No. 1 role following Brown's release, there's a new outlook for 2020 as the wide receiver room finds itself with more stability and Williams finds himself with more experience in Jon Gruden's system.

"I think it was more of a group, we didn't have an identity with everything that was going on," Williams said Wednesday, via the team website. "We had a lot of people coming and going, and now we have a good core group."

While Darren Waller emerged as one of the top tight ends in the league and led the Raiders with 90 receptions and 1,145 yards receiving, the Raiders' wide receiver ills lingered after an offseason in which they added Brown and Williams and forecast a quick fix.

There was a lack of continuity that came with a plethora of receivers shuffling in and out of the roster. Ten players had double-digit catches, but no wide receiver had more than 50 catches and no player on the roster other than Waller had more than 50 grabs.

Williams, who had 42 receptions for 651 yards and a team-high six touchdown catches in his debut season with the Raiders, was also dealing with Plantar fasciitis.

Now, the Raiders have first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs and free agent Nelson Agholor on board.

So, with less drama internally, more experience in the system for Williams and second-year receiver Hunter Renfrow and the aforementioned additions, things are looking up from Williams' vantage point.

Perhaps most importantly, Williams, who missed four games and six starts last season, has some rested feet carrying him into the season.

"I feel good coming into this season, compared to how I was feeling last year with my feet and everything," Williams said. "I feel a lot better, feel 100 percent. I'm excited and feel fast, I feel back to myself. I'm glad to feel that way finally and kind of be past that."

