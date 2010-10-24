Raiders WR Murphy, Broncos CB Cox shaken up after collision

Published: Oct 24, 2010 at 11:50 AM

DENVER -- Oakland Raiders receiver Louis Murphy and Denver Broncos rookie cornerback Perrish Cox were shaken up by a collision near the Broncos sideline early in the third quarter on Sunday.

Cox was helped to the bench, where he remained seated with a head injury. His return was listed as questionable.

There was no update on the injury to Murphy.

The two players collided on a pass that was caught by fullback Marcel Reece for a 19-yard gain. They both stayed down near the Broncos bench, with the Raiders training staff coming over to assist Murphy back to their side of the field.

