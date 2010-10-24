Raiders WR Murphy, Broncos CB Cox shaken up after collision

DENVER -- Oakland Raiders receiver Louis Murphy and Denver Broncos rookie cornerback Perrish Cox were shaken up by a collision near the Broncos sideline early in the third quarter on Sunday.
Cox was helped to the bench, where he remained seated with a head injury. His return was listed as questionable.
There was no update on the injury to Murphy.
The two players collided on a pass that was caught by fullback Marcel Reece for a 19-yard gain. They both stayed down near the Broncos bench, with the Raiders training staff coming over to assist Murphy back to their side of the field.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press