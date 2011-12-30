Raiders WR Ford expects to return from foot injury Sunday

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford made it through a third consecutive practice without any setbacks and expects to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the San Diego Chargers.
That would be a big boost to the Raiders, who need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They can make it either as the AFC West champions or as a wild card, though they would need help from other teams for that to happen.
"We know what type of game it is, it's a big game," Ford said Friday.
Ford hasn't played since a Week 10 victory over the Chargers. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound receiver was averaging 15.3 yards per catch before being hurt and had been one of the Raiders' two deep threats.
The other, rookie Denarius Moore, also recently returned to Oakland's lineup after missing three games with a foot injury. Moore is averaging a team-high 17.2 yards per catch.
The Raiders went 3-3 without Ford, whose left foot was injured after he made a 41-yard reception and was tackled by San Diego cornerback Dante Hughes. Ford had to wear a protective boot and only recently was cleared to resume running. He's listed as questionable on the injury report, though the indication is that he'll play.
Safety Michael Huff, who has been out two games with a groin injury, also practiced this week without any significant setbacks and is listed as questionable. Having Huff would significantly alter how the Raiders defend Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who has nine career touchdowns in the series between the division rivals.
Notes:Raiders RB Darren McFaddenis out for the ninth consecutive game. RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) is making progress but is still questionable, meaning Michael Bush again will be the primary workhorse in the backfield. Bush needs 89 yards to reach 1,000 for the first time in his career. ... DT John Henderson (knee) is out.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press