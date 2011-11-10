Raiders WR Ford carted off sideline with sprained left foot

The Oakland Raiders lost one of their most dangerous offensive weapons when wide receiver Jacoby Ford left Thursday night's game against the San Diego Chargers with a left foot injury.
Ford was carted off the field during the first quarter, but he returned to the Raiders' sideline in the second half and told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that the foot was sprained, not broken.
Ford was injured at the end of a 41-yard reception, and he wasn't able to put weight on his leg as two trainers helped him off the field. He later was carted off the sideline to the locker room.
Ford, who entered the game with 16 receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown this season, also is the Raiders' primary kickoff returner. Without Ford, the Raiders primarily relied on Darrius Heyward-Bey and Denarius Moore.