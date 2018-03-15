Around the NFL

Raiders working to sign wide receiver Jordy Nelson

Published: Mar 15, 2018 at 05:00 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Oakland Raiders are zeroing in on a new receiving target for Derek Carr.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders are working toward signing ex-Packers receiver Jordy Nelson.

Nelson had a positive visit with the Raiders on Wednesday night, and sides are attempting to hammer out a deal.

The Raiders, however, might have some competition on their hands. Rapoport reported the New Orleans Saints also are making a hard push to land Nelson, and the Seattle Seahawks are considered a contender for his services.

The Packers released Nelson on Tuesday after a decade in Green Bay. He is ranked No. 64 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018 list.

While no decision has been made on whether Nelson will join the Raiders, the team has made a decision on one of its receivers. The team is cutting Michael Crabtree, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. Crabtree's release saves the Raiders $7.7 million on the salary cap for 2018.

Oakland became the top landing spot for Nelson after his release because of new wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett's presence on the Raiders' staff. Bennett was Nelson's offensive coordinator for the past three seasons and before that his receivers coach for four years. Familiarity breeds connection in the NFL.

Turning 33 this offseason, Nelson has lost a step and struggled while Aaron Rodgers was sidelined last season. Even as he heads into the twilight of his career, however, Nelson can still get open in the end zone. He'd provide a needed red-zone target for Carr, pairing with Amari Cooper in Oakland.

