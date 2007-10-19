Raiders' Williams, Warren out for showdown with Chiefs

Published: Oct 19, 2007 at 03:47 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Gerard Warren and linebacker Sam Williams will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with injuries.

Warren, who leads the team with three sacks, will miss his second straight game with an injured quadriceps. Warren hurt himself in practice on Oct. 4 and has been sidelined ever since.

Williams hurt his shoulder on Sept. 30 against the Miami Dolphins and has been limited in practice ever since. He also missed last week's game in San Diego.

Warren Sapp, the team's other starting defensive tackle, was listed as probable with an ankle injury. He had missed practice the previous two days.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock became the first member of the organization to address the media following head coach Jon Gruden's resignation.
news

Colts signing former Chargers K Michael Badgley to practice squad

In need of insurance for ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿, the Colts are investing in the Money Badger. Indianapolis is signing ﻿Mike Badgley﻿ to its practice squad following a Wednesday workout, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 6 Fantasy Previews (aka Six Underground)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 6 slate! 
news

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. out Thursday night vs. Eagles

Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out of Tampa Bay's Week 6 game against Philadelphia due to a rib injury suffered in Week 3. The team announced the decision on Gronkowski's status following Wednesday's practice ahead of the Buccaneers' Thursday night contest versus the Eagles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW