Raiders' Williams, Warren out for showdown with Chiefs

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Gerard Warren and linebacker Sam Williams will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with injuries.
Warren, who leads the team with three sacks, will miss his second straight game with an injured quadriceps. Warren hurt himself in practice on Oct. 4 and has been sidelined ever since.
Williams hurt his shoulder on Sept. 30 against the Miami Dolphins and has been limited in practice ever since. He also missed last week's game in San Diego.
Warren Sapp, the team's other starting defensive tackle, was listed as probable with an ankle injury. He had missed practice the previous two days.
