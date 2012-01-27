Raiders will introduce Allen as new head coach Monday

The Oakland Raiders brought an official end to their head-coaching search Friday, announcing the hiring of Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Dennis Allen three days after reports initially emerged that he had gotten the job.
The Raiders will introduce Allen as their new head coach during a Monday news conference schedule for 3 p.m. ET, though he has likely already started putting together his staff.
A league source told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi on Tuesday that the Raiders had hired Allen to replace the fired Hue Jackson as head coach. On Thursday, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press that Allen and the Raiders had agreed to a four-year deal.
Late owner Al Davis traditionally gave Raiders coaches two-year contracts with options. When Davis died in October, his son Mark took over the team.
Mark Davis hired Reggie McKenzie as his general manager earlier this month and gave him the power to make all football decisions. McKenzie immediately firedHue Jackson, who went 8-8 in his only season as head coach, and began a search for a replacement that led to the decision to hire Allen.
Allen, 39, is the Raiders' seventh coach since 2003. He had been the Broncos' defensive coordinator for one season. He had previously worked for the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.
The Raiders have gone nine straight seasons without a winning record or a playoff berth, just missing out on the AFC West title on tiebreakers with an 8-8 record last season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report