Raiders will introduce Allen as new head coach Monday

Published: Jan 27, 2012 at 03:53 AM

The Oakland Raiders brought an official end to their head-coaching search Friday, announcing the hiring of Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Dennis Allen three days after reports initially emerged that he had gotten the job.

The Raiders will introduce Allen as their new head coach during a Monday news conference schedule for 3 p.m. ET, though he has likely already started putting together his staff.

Lombardi: Products of environment

Which new head coaches have the best support systems? Michael Lombardi examines each situation. **More ...**

A league source told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi on Tuesday that the Raiders had hired Allen to replace the fired Hue Jackson as head coach. On Thursday, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press that Allen and the Raiders had agreed to a four-year deal.

Late owner Al Davis traditionally gave Raiders coaches two-year contracts with options. When Davis died in October, his son Mark took over the team.

Mark Davis hired Reggie McKenzie as his general manager earlier this month and gave him the power to make all football decisions. McKenzie immediately firedHue Jackson, who went 8-8 in his only season as head coach, and began a search for a replacement that led to the decision to hire Allen.

Allen, 39, is the Raiders' seventh coach since 2003. He had been the Broncos' defensive coordinator for one season. He had previously worked for the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

The Raiders have gone nine straight seasons without a winning record or a playoff berth, just missing out on the AFC West title on tiebreakers with an 8-8 record last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Davante Adams on RB Josh Jacobs' importance in Raiders offense: 'We're gonna need that guy' on the field

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams joined "NFL Total Access" on Friday to discuss the importance of teammate Josh Jacobs in the team's offense.

news

Jaguars LB Travon Walker focused on 'playing faster' with 'clear head' heading into second season

Heading into his second NFL season, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker says his focus is "playing faster" and with a "clear head" in 2023.

news

Browns WR Marquise Goodwin placed on non-football illness list, to miss start of training camp due to blood clots

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Brown will miss the start of training camp with blood clots in his legs and lungs, the team announced Friday. Brown was placed on the active/non-football illness list.

news

Ten NFL running backs who are the engine for their team's offense entering the 2023 season

As the debate rages on about whether teams should be willing to pay top-of-market prices for running backs, Bucky Brooks reveals a list of 10 RBs that he views as the engine of their respective offenses.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More