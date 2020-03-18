Raiders, veteran CB Eli Apple agree to contract

Around the NFL

Once the No. 10 overall pick, cornerback Eli Apple is now venturing to his third team in as many seasons.

Apple has agreed to terms to join the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Oakland Tribune's Jerry McDonald previously reported the news.

Apple, selected 10th by the Giants in 2016 out of Ohio State, was traded to the Saints in October of 2018 and started 15 games for the NFC South champions last season.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock is making moves aplenty in his second offseason as Apple joins news of the signings of linebacker Cory Littleton, safety Jeff Heath, quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight end Jason Witten and others.

In Apple, the Raiders get a veteran presence to shore up the defensive backfield who grades out as a solid defender against the run and a savvy vet against the pass.

