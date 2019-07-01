Around the NFL

Raiders unveil new logo to commemorate 60th season

Published: Jul 01, 2019 at 06:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Oakland Raidersunveiled a new logo to commemorate their 60th season.

The logo will honor the team's legacy, from iconic Raiders owner Al Davis founding the AFL franchise, through its three Super Bowls, and the club's history in Oakland and Los Angeles.

The logo will be worn on Raiders home and road jerseys throughout the 2019 season. According to the team, for each home game the logo will be tailored to celebrate a particular achievement, including victories in Super Bowl XI, Super Bowl XV and Super Bowl XVIII; the 1967 AFL Championship; the club's history in Oakland and Los Angeles; and the Raider Nation fans.

The Raiders are entering their final season in Oakland before a move to Las Vegas. The Raiders open up their regular season slate at home against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football on Sept. 9.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

