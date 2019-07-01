Raiders unveil new logo to commemorate 60th season

The logo will honor the team's legacy, from iconic Raiders owner Al Davis founding the AFL franchise, through its three Super Bowls, and the club's history in Oakland and Los Angeles.
The logo will be worn on Raiders home and road jerseys throughout the 2019 season. According to the team, for each home game the logo will be tailored to celebrate a particular achievement, including victories in Super Bowl XI, Super Bowl XV and Super Bowl XVIII; the 1967 AFL Championship; the club's history in Oakland and Los Angeles; and the Raider Nation fans.
The Raiders are entering their final season in Oakland before a move to Las Vegas. The Raiders open up their regular season slate at home against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football on Sept. 9.