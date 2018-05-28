Raiders to Vegas Golden Knights: 'Just Win Baby'

When the Vegas Golden Knights take the ice for Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Monday, they'll have their soon-to-be professional sports brethren standing in their corner.
The Oakland Raiders took out a full-page newspaper ad in the Las Vegas Review-Journal to show their support for the Golden Knights' most improbable of improbable runs for hockey's holy grail:
This isn't the first time the Raiders have publicly thrown their support to Las Vegas' sport teams. On Sunday, they also took out an ad to wish the Aces good luck in their inaugural WNBA season in Las Vegas. They also threw their support behind the Golden State Warriors in 2015.
The Golden Knights are the first expansion team in NHL history (who didn't have to compete against other expansion teams; sorry, 1967-68 Blues) to make a Stanley Cup Final.
There's a lot of pressure that goes into trying to win a city's first professional sports title. Perhaps the Raiders hope that's one thing they won't necessarily have to worry about when they arrive at their new home in the desert.