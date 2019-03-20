Raiders to meet with ex-Bengals safety George Iloka

Free agent safety George Iloka is visiting Oakland, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
The veteran safety enjoyed his best seasons in Cincinnati under Guenther's guidance.
The Bengals cut Iloka last summer after six years, including the previous five as a stellar starter. After landing in Minnesota with Mike Zimmer on a one-year deal, Iloka played sparingly, totaling just 110 defensive snaps, per Next Gen Stats.
Before being mostly mothballed by Zimmer, Iloka was a good coverage safety and a solid tackler in the Bengals secondary.
The Raiders are in need of any secondary help they can find, though the addition of Lamarcus Joyner to an improving Karl Joseph would appear to have solidified Oakland's starting back end. Still, adding a veteran like Iloka for depth couldn't hurt, especially if it's on a short-term deal.
After the Raiders added Guenther's former linebacker Vontaze Burfict on Tuesday, Oakland could add another familiar face for the DC in the secondary.
Here's other free agency news we're tracking Wednesday:
- The Minnesota Vikings signed veteran guard Josh Kline to a three-year deal that's worth more than $5 million per season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth $15.75 million, per a source informed of the deal. Kline, who was cut last week by the Titans, has been a consistent starter the past four seasons in New England and Tennessee.
- The Chicago Bears re-signed punter Pat O'Donnell to a two-year deal and quarterback Tyler Bray to a one-year contract.