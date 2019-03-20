Around the NFL

Raiders to meet with ex-Bengals safety George Iloka

Published: Mar 20, 2019 at 03:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Oakland Raiders could be adding another of Paul Guenther's former players.

Free agent safety George Iloka is visiting Oakland, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The veteran safety enjoyed his best seasons in Cincinnati under Guenther's guidance.

The Bengals cut Iloka last summer after six years, including the previous five as a stellar starter. After landing in Minnesota with Mike Zimmer on a one-year deal, Iloka played sparingly, totaling just 110 defensive snaps, per Next Gen Stats.

Before being mostly mothballed by Zimmer, Iloka was a good coverage safety and a solid tackler in the Bengals secondary.

The Raiders are in need of any secondary help they can find, though the addition of Lamarcus Joyner to an improving Karl Joseph would appear to have solidified Oakland's starting back end. Still, adding a veteran like Iloka for depth couldn't hurt, especially if it's on a short-term deal.

After the Raiders added Guenther's former linebacker Vontaze Burfict on Tuesday, Oakland could add another familiar face for the DC in the secondary.

The Raiders will also host cornerback Tyler Patmon and safety Curtis Riley, Rapoport added.

Here's other free agency news we're tracking Wednesday:

  1. The Minnesota Vikings signed veteran guard Josh Kline to a three-year deal that's worth more than $5 million per season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth $15.75 million, per a source informed of the deal. Kline, who was cut last week by the Titans, has been a consistent starter the past four seasons in New England and Tennessee.
  1. The Chicago Bears re-signed punter Pat O'Donnell to a two-year deal and quarterback Tyler Bray to a one-year contract.
  1. Eagles free agent running back Jay Ajayi visited the Colts, Rapoport reported. The two sides will keep talking, he added.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson 'excited,' 'happy' to play for offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell 

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is excited about the prospects of being coached by the offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 5

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their practices inside the University of Cincinnati on Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Doug Pederson eager for challenge of rebuilding Jaguars: 'This is not an overnight fix'

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke formally introduced new head coach Doug Pederson in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy reiterates team's desire to bring Aaron Rodgers back in 2022

The Packers' premature postseason exit forced the franchise to again face the future sooner than anticipated. Team president and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the road ahead on Saturday.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: Results of efforts to promote diversity within head coaches 'unacceptable'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo Saturday morning to all 32 teams in which he said they "must acknowledge" that the results of their efforts to promote diversity with respect to head coaches "have been unacceptable."
news

Titans OL Rodger Saffold backs QB Ryan Tannehill: He took us 'out of the gutter'

Following an AFC Divisional Round defeat that saw Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ throw three interceptions in a loss to the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals, the QB's weathered a storm of criticism. However, he's also garnered support aplenty, the latest coming from Pro Bowl teammate ﻿Rodger Saffold﻿. 
news

Anthony Lynn expected to be hired as 49ers assistant head coach

Anthony Lynn is joining the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Raiders hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator 

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday evening. 
news

Colts hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is being hired as the new Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Sashi Brown hired as new Ravens team president following retirement of Dick Cass 

Following 18 years with the team, Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass is retiring and Sashi Brown will be his successor, the team announced Friday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 4

The first Rams-Bengals injury designations were released for Super Bowl LVI, which is just nine days away. 
news

Seahawks expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

Pete Carroll has promoted from within for his newest defensive coordinator. The Seahawks are expected to name Clint Hurtt their latest DC. Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as Seattle's defensive line coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW