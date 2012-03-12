Raiders tender contracts to 4 free agents

Published: Mar 12, 2012 at 02:25 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have tendered one-year contracts to four potential free agents.

The team announced Monday that it tendered deals to restricted free agent defensive lineman Desmond Bryant and three exclusive rights free agents: fullback Marcel Reece, defensive end Mason Brodine and cornerback Bryan McCann.

The offers mean the Raiders have the right to match any contract offer to Bryant or receive compensation if he leaves. The three exclusive rights players can negotiate with other teams.

Oakland also confirmed it had restructured linebacker Aaron Curry's contract to keep him for this season. Curry was acquired last October from Seattle for a 2012 seventh-round pick and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2013.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL announces live visual album, Super Bowl LVII Live

Fans can relive Super Bowl LVII with this year's live visual album. Available on Feb. 12, the visual album will feature each performance from Super Bowl LVII, including the national anthem (Chris Stapleton), America the Beautiful (Babyface), Lift Every Voice and Sing (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Rihanna).

news

Panthers hiring longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as QB coach

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals HC search on 'pause' until after Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said his team's head coaching search will continue past the Super Bowl, but he reminded any frustrated fans that the team wants to make the right decision rather than the fastest one.

news

Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII

After an injury-riddled road toward Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be fully healthy heading into Super Bowl LVII versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE