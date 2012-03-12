Raiders tender contracts to 4 free agents

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have tendered one-year contracts to four potential free agents.
The team announced Monday that it tendered deals to restricted free agent defensive lineman Desmond Bryant and three exclusive rights free agents: fullback Marcel Reece, defensive end Mason Brodine and cornerback Bryan McCann.
The offers mean the Raiders have the right to match any contract offer to Bryant or receive compensation if he leaves. The three exclusive rights players can negotiate with other teams.
Oakland also confirmed it had restructured linebacker Aaron Curry's contract to keep him for this season. Curry was acquired last October from Seattle for a 2012 seventh-round pick and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2013.