Raiders sit rookie WR Heyward-Bey with foot injury vs. Steelers

Published: Dec 06, 2009 at 05:16 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey is inactive for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a foot injury.

Heyward-Bey, the Raiders' first-round draft pick, was replaced in the lineup by fellow rookie Louis Murphy.

The Steelers were without defensive end Travis Kirschke and safety Troy Polamalu, who sat out his third consecutive game with a left knee injury and could miss Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Browns. Kirschke was replaced by Nick Eason.

The Raiders also sat linebacker David Nixon, offensive tackle Khalif Barnes, offensive lineman Erik Pears, wide receivers Javon Walker and Nick Miller, and defensive end Greg Ellis.

The Steelers were without cornerback Keenan Lewis, offensive linemen Kraig Urbik and Tony Hills, defensive end Sunny Harris and quarterback Charlie Batch.

