Raiders sit for now, wait to make first pick of 2012 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 26, 2012 at 05:33 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders had a quiet first day of the 2012 NFL Draft, with no pick in the first round.

The Raiders traded their first-round pick and a conditional 2013 second-rounder to the Cincinnati Bengals in October for quarterback Carson Palmer. The Bengals drafted Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick with Oakland's 17th overall pick.

New general manager Reggie McKenzie even had time to leave the draft room during Thursday night's proceedings to get a glass of lemonade.

"I just want you guys to know we took Carson Palmer," he said.

This is the second consecutive year in which the Raiders didn't have a first-round pick, having dealt last year's to the New England Patriots for Richard Seymour. Oakland has just five picks in the draft. The first one comes at the end of Friday's third round at 95th overall. That is one of three compensatory picks the Raiders received for losing free agents last summer.

The Raiders also have compensatory picks at the end of the fourth and fifth rounds and their own picks in the fifth and sixth rounds to be used Saturday. Oakland cannot trade any of its compensatory picks.

