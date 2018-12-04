Around the NFL

Raiders signing former Broncos RB C.J. Anderson

Published: Dec 04, 2018 at 11:22 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Oakland Raiders are reaching out to a former AFC West rival for help in the backfield.

Oakland is signing former Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Anderson had worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the week, but now lands in the East Bay after K.C. signed Charcandrick West.

Anderson was released by the Carolina Panthers in November after he tallied just 24 carries for 104 yards in nine games.

In Oakland, Anderson joins an RB room already populated by Doug Martin, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. The Raiders rushed for a season-high 171 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

The Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Carson Wentz, Jonathan Taylor key Colts' offensive surge in 'perfect' rebound from OT loss

The Colts had a "perfect" set up to rebound from an overtime loss to the Titans and did so on Thursday night with huge efforts from Jonathan Taylor and Carson Wentz leading the way. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Colts' win over Jets on Thursday night

Carson Wentz and the Colts put up a season-high in points to best the Jets on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Jets QB Mike White (forearm) exits early, replaced by Josh Johnson vs. Colts

Following a first-quarter touchdown pass to ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, QB Mike White left the game with a right forearm injury. Josh Johnson took over for the remainder of the night.
news

Week 9 Thursday night inactives: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson clears waivers, hits free agency

A day after ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ was officially waived by the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran speedster cleared waivers and is now a free agent. 
news

Cowboys to wear red-striped helmets in honor of U.S. military for Week 9 game vs. Broncos

For the first time in a decade, the Dallas Cowboys will don a red-striped helmet in honor of the United States' military for the NFL's Salute to Service game on Sunday against the Broncos.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 4

The Chicago Bears welcomed their head coach and top RB back into the fold this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams off COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers received good news Thursday: star wide receiver Davante Adams has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs.
news

Giants cancel in-facility meetings, close office to non-football staff due to COVID protocols

The New York Giants announced Thursday that the club has canceled in-facility meetings for players and closed its office to non-football staff in the wake of a surge in false positive COVID-19 test results.
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) to start vs. Dolphins

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ is back in the Texans' starting lineup for Sunday's tilt versus the Dolphins. Coach David Culley said Taylor suffered no setbacks to the hamstring injury that forced the quarterback to miss the past six games.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) practices fully Thursday, WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) a DNP

The Cowboys offense could welcome Dak Prescott into the fold this week but injuries to key skill players threaten to dampen the hype surrounding the QB's return.
news

Browns excuse WR Odell Beckham from second consecutive practice

OBJ will continue to stay away from the team after Cleveland excused the star WR from Thursday's practice. Beckham also was excused on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW