Raiders sign S Wesley

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) -The Oakland Raiders signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Greg Wesley to a one-year contract on Tuesday, adding depth to the position on the eve of training camp.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Wesley was happy to remain in the AFC West and looked forward to playing against the Chiefs twice this season.
Wesley gives the Raiders depth at safety behind starters Gibril Wilson and Michael Huff. Wilson signed a $39 million, six-year contract that included about $16 million in guaranteed money after winning the Super Bowl last season with the New York Giants.
Huff, Oakland's first-round pick in 2006, is moving to his more natural free safety position after playing his first two seasons at strong safety.
Wesley will compete with fourth-round pick Tyvon Branch, special teams star Jarrod Cooper and Hiram Eugene for a backup spot with the Raiders.
The Raiders had been seeking better tacklers at safety after allowing a league-worst 4.8 yards per carry last season.
Wesley, a third-round pick out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2000, was released last week by the Chiefs. He was a starter for his first seven seasons before being relegated to a backup role last season. Kansas City had little need for Wesley after drafting North Carolina State safety DaJuan Morgan in the third round in April and he had asked the Chiefs to be traded or released.
Wesley has 29 career interceptions, along with six sacks, 12 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
The Raiders also signed defensive tackle Mauricio Lopez to the practice squad and waived receiver Will Buchanon.
Oakland reports to training camp in Napa on Wednesday with the first practice being scheduled for Thursday.