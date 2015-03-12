Around the NFL

Raiders sign former Eagles safety Nate Allen

Published: Mar 12, 2015 at 06:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

While Philadelphia retools its secondary, one former Eagles defensive back has found a new home.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that safety Nate Allen has signed a contract with the Oakland Raiders. The team later confirmed the deal.

Allen spent the past five seasons in Philly, where he started 69 games and piled up 10 interceptions since being selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

After releasing Tyvon Branch this month, the Raiders figure to line up Allen alongside the ageless Charles Woodson as the backstops of a passing defense that finished 16th in the league in 2014.

Too often fried with the Eagles, Allen is hardly a premier safety. Oakland needs depth at the position, though, making the Raiders a candidate to add more talent through April's draft.

