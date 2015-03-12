Raiders sign former Eagles safety Nate Allen

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that safety Nate Allen has signed a contract with the Oakland Raiders. The team later confirmed the deal.
Allen spent the past five seasons in Philly, where he started 69 games and piled up 10 interceptions since being selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
After releasing Tyvon Branch this month, the Raiders figure to line up Allen alongside the ageless Charles Woodson as the backstops of a passing defense that finished 16th in the league in 2014.
