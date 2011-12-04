Raiders' Seymour ejected in third quarter for throwing a punch

MIAMI -- Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Richard Seymour was ejected from a game for the second time in as many seasons Sunday.
Seymour was sent to the sideline for throwing a punch in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins. The incident occurred with the Dolphins driving for a score that put them ahead 27-0, and they went on to win 34-14.
"I apologize to the team, to our players and to Raider nation," Seymour said. "I wasn't there to finish the game with my teammates."
"I told him he can't get kicked out of the game, he's one of the rocks on this football team," Jackson said.
Last year Seymour was ejected and fined $25,000 for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the helmet.
