Raiders set to work out trade for Marshawn Lynch

Published: Apr 13, 2017 at 03:54 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The next stage in Marshawn Lynch's return to the NFL is underway.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Seahawks and Raiders are expected to work out a trade for the running back, but first Lynch must re-work his contract.

Per Rapoport, Lynch's agents have permission from Seattle to talk to Oakland about adjusting his deal. If a new contract is struck, then the Seahawks and Raiders will discuss trade compensation.

Lynch signed a three-year, $31 million contract in 2015, which would pay approximately $9 million in 2017 if he came out of retirement. The Raiders would want to lower that price tag on the soon-to-be 31-year-old running back.

Last week, Seahawks general manager John Schneider told KIRO-AM that moving Lynch to Oakland would go "in a smooth manner," due to his relationship with Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie.

The Raiders need a power back like Lynch to pair with Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington to round out the backfield.

Before any trade can happen, Lynch must agree to a new contract.

Rapoport added that per NFL rules, Lynch does not need to sign un-retirement paperwork with the league to be traded to the Raiders. So nothing happening now is contingent on his signature. Lynch does, however, need to sign in order to play.

As of Thursday, we are one step closer to Beast Mode's return. A few long strides remain in the process.

UPDATE: Lynch posted this cryptic tweet late Thursday night:

