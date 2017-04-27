Raiders select CB Gareon Conley with 24th pick

The Oakland Raiders have selected Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley with the 24th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Conley is being investigated by police after he was accused of rape by a woman earlier this month, the Cleveland police department confirmed to NFL.com on Tuesday.
Conley, 21, has not been charged or arrested in connection to the alleged incident, according to Cleveland Police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia. No warrant has been issued and the department's sex crimes and child abuse units are investigating, Ciaccia added. A spokeswoman with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office told NFL.com that the police have not turned over any information related to the investigation.
Conley was believed by some general managers to be falling out of the first and second rounds altogether due to the police investigation.
Conley took and passed a polygraph test given by a registered administrator at the behest of another team in the first round looking to draft him, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The 21-year-old has denied any wrongdoing, saying in a statement released by his agents earlier this week that the "allegations appear to be an attempt to ruin this once in a lifetime experience for me and my family."
Conley told reporters he is scheduled to meet with police on Monday, and the cornerback feels confident it will be resolved.
Earlier on Thursday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said of Conley: "We obviously will look into that. The teams are looking into that. It's a serious allegation and must be treated seriously. Those are things we obviously want our players to avoid. We have programs in place but let's see how the facts come out."