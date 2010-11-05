Raiders secure first sellout in more than a year to avoid blackout

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have sold out Sunday's AFC West showdown against Kansas City to avoid a 12th straight local blackout.

The Raiders announced Friday that the game had been sold out. Games normally need to be sold out 72 hours before kickoff to avoid a blackout in a 75-mile radius. The Raiders were granted an extension.

The Raiders had not sold out a game since last season's prime-time opener against San Diego. Oakland is averaging 41,153 fans a game this season, with a high of more than 48,000 for the home opener against St. Louis.

The Raiders have had 80 of 125 regular-season home games blacked out since moving back from Los Angeles for the 1995 season.

