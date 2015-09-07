Raiders season preview: Moving in right direction

The bigger issue was Derek Carr's struggles in the preseason. Perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise in a new offense, but there are mixed feelings about Carr's upside around the league. Some see his toughness, athleticism and arm strength and see a future star. We watched all his rookie tape and didn't come away impressed. While his weapons are improved, Carr is working in a new offense again and doesn't always show great instincts. As much as this roster looks better, a poor season from Carr could cover up any growth elsewhere.