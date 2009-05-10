Raiders rookie WR Heyward-Bey rests sore hamstring, doesn't practice

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- First-round draft pick Darrius Heyward-Bey sat out the final day of the Oakland Raiders' minicamp Sunday because of a sore hamstring and fatigue.

Darrius Heyward-Bey, WR
Oakland Raiders

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210

College: Maryland

Second-round pick Mike Mitchell, a safety, and fourth-rounder Louis Murphy, a wide receiver, also missed the workout for similar reasons.

"Just tightened up," Heyward-Bey said. "My legs are a little too tight. Running too fast."

Heyward-Bey, who had the fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, was injured late in Saturday's practice and didn't work out in the afternoon. He spent Sunday as a spectator alongside Murphy and fellow wide receiver Javon Walker, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery.

"It's the toughest transition for the rookies with all the running we do," Raiders coach Tom Cable said. "You just want to be smart with them. It's precautionary."

Along with the three wide receivers and Mitchell, the Raiders also were without left guard Robert Gallery (calf), defensive tackle Gerard Warren (pectoral muscle), defensive end Derrick Burgess (stomach flu) and backup offensive lineman Paul McQuistan, who is still recovering from knee surgery last season.

The Raiders will resume their offseason workout program on May 19.

