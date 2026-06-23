Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza leaning on Tom Brady as he acclimates to NFL

A minority owner of his new employer, the Las Vegas Raiders, knows a thing about living up to such standards. Tom Brady is assisting the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft as he acclimates to the pro game, offering valuable advice to the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner as he enters the next chapter of his football journey.

"I usually like to keep the talks between Tom and me private. But I do think what he said as a quarterback is you need to be the most everything," Mendoza said during an interview with the Raiders' official YouTube channel. "You need to be the most competitive. You need to be the most leader -- you have to have the most leadership. You need to be the toughest, mentally and physically. You've got to embody all these things and lead by example before getting the respect from your teammates, in order to lead effectively.