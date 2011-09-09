Raiders rookie Pryor formally requests appeal of five-game ban

Concerns from veteran players and agents over the NFL enforcing NCAA penalties are the driving force behind the appeal at this point, with the concern that a dangerous precedent could be set. Pryor was suspended for the first five games of the 2011 college season by the NCAA in December for accepting improper benefits and selling awards had he returned to Ohio State. It's a penalty that might seem to mirror the NFL's punishment, though the league's contention has been that the two are not directly related.