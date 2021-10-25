Raiders' Rich Bisaccia calls Derek Carr 'pretty close to the next level' after stellar Week 7 performance

"I just feel like there's not a throw that he can't make, whether it's downfield [or] checking the ball down when he needs to," running back Kenyan Drake said. "When you have a quarterback that's cerebral in terms of dissecting the defense -- understanding pre-snap looks, getting us to the exact play, whether we need to get to a pass, we need to get to a run -- it just makes the game flow so much easier. It's almost like having a coach out there on the field. I enjoy playing with him because he has the ability to just be the guy that you can just rely on ... he's just going to get the job done."

No amount of pressure has flustered Carr, who stands in and delivers on-target throws regardless of what mess is in his face. On Sunday, he went perfect versus the blitz: 6-of-6, 61 yards, 1 TD, 148.6 pass rating. The last two weeks versus the blitz: 13-16, 239 yards, 2 TD, 158.3 pass rating.

It's not just on-field pressure that Carr is making moot. The off-field drama hasn't slowed his play at all. With Olson taking over play-calling for Jon Gruden, Carr's play has only improved. Carr added that ahead of the team's bye, he hadn't had a chance to process Gruden's departure.

"It was literally, Oh, shoot, oh, uh. Next game," he said. "It was kind of weird like that. Again, it wasn't like we were 0-6 and you saw something coming. It was just a surprise. So, I think, with the injuries, with everything our team has been through, this bye week couldn't come at a better time."

Winning has helped keep the QB focused on the field, where the three-time Pro Bowler is enjoying his best season.