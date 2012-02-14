Raiders retain QBs coach DeFilippo, hire five new assistants

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders are bringing back quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for a second stint.
The Raiders also announced Tuesday the hiring of five other assistants: receivers coach Ted Gilmore, tight ends coach Mark Hutson, defensive line coach Terrell Williams and defensive backs coaches Clayton Lopez and Johnnie Lynn.
DeFilippo was quarterbacks coach in Oakland in 2007 and 2008 before leaving for a job with the New York Jets. He spent the past two seasons at San Jose State before new Raiders coach Dennis Allen brought him back.
Lopez also is back for a second stint with the Raiders, having been here in 2004 and 2005. He was with the St. Louis Rams the past three seasons.
Lynn has 17 years of NFL experience, most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams, Hutson and Gilmore are career college coaches.
