Raiders reportedly keep RB coach Skipper, interview Manusky

The Oakland Raiders will keep Kelly Skipper as the team's running backs coach, a source told FoxSports.com Tuesday.
The source also said the team spoke with Greg Manusky about its vacant defensive coordinator position. Manusky was fired in January after one season as the San Diego Chargers' defensive coordinator.
Skipper has been with the Raiders for five seasons, coaching running backs for three and tight ends for two.
New head coach Dennis Allen was given the freedom to build his own staff by general manager Reggie McKenzie when he was hired.