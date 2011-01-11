Raiders reportedly focusing on hiring assistant coaches

Published: Jan 11, 2011 at 12:56 AM

Is the Oakland Raiders' search for a head coach already over?

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, it might be. The newspaper reported late Monday that the Raiders are interviewing assistant coaches, presumably to fill out the staff of head coach-in-waiting Hue Jackson, who was the team's offensive coordinator this past season.

The newspaper reports that Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, who spent 2004 through 2008 in Oakland, might be on his way back to the Raiders as defensive coordinator/assistant head coach. John Marshall was the Raiders' defensive coordinator under former coach Tom Cable, who wasn't retained after an 8-8 season.

Jackson, who remains under contract for the 2011 season, interviewed for the then-vacant San Francisco 49ers job last week before the team hired Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh. Under Jackson's guidance, the young Raiders offense improved to sixth in the NFL in points scored (410) and 10th in the league in yards per game (354.6).

