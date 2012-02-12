Raiders reportedly add Lynn, Hutson to coaching staff

Published: Feb 11, 2012 at 10:13 PM

The Oakland Raiders and first-year head coach Dennis Allen reportedly are one step closer to rounding out their coaching staff.

Johnnie Lynn and Mark Hutson will join the team as assistant coaches, a source told FOXSports.com. Lynn will coach the Raiders' defensive backs, while Hutson will work with the team's tight ends.

Lynn served as the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary coach in 2011 after spending the previous five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He was fired at the end of the season.

Hutson was Tulane's offensive line coach for the past five seasons and briefly served as interim head coach last year when Bob Toledo resigned in October.

On Monday, the Raiders announced former offensive coordinator Al Saunders would stay on with the team as a senior offensive assistant.

