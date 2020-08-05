Around the NFL

Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020

Raiders release running back Jeremy Hill two days after signing 

Nick Shook

Jeremy Hill's quest to return to an NFL field in the fall began Monday when he signed with the Raiders.

Their union ended Wednesday with his release from the team.

Hill last played a down of regular-season football in 2018 with the New England Patriots, appearing in one game with the team before a torn ACL ended his season after just one week. He spent all of 2019 out of the NFL, but appeared poised for a surprise return with his Monday signing with Las Vegas.

Hill wasn't long for the Silver and Black, though, finding himself unemployed again just two days later.

Hill's struggles with fumbling -- nine in four seasons, including one that contributed to a heartbreaking playoff loss for the Bengals in 2015 -- ended his time in Cincinnati at the conclusion of his rookie contract. The former second-round pick out of LSU hasn't played more than seven games since 2016 and turns 28 in October.

