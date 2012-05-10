Raiders' receiver Heyward-Bey charged with DUI

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey has been charged with misdemeanor drunken driving following his arrest last month after a traffic stop on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.
California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Tam says Heyward-Bey was driving his 2012 Range Rover on the lower deck of the bridge on April 7 when he was pulled over by a CHP officer who saw him speeding and weaving.
Tam says the 25-year-old Heyward-Bey was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. Authorities have not said what his blood-alcohol level was at the time of the incident.
Heyward-Bey is due in court on May 31.
"We will be pleading not guilty on May 31 and we will further investigate and contest these charges as the case moves forward," said attorney Ivan Golde, who represents Heyward-Bey.
Golde called it "a very low blood-alcohol level case," but declined to get into specifics since the authorities haven't released the number. He also said Thursday it should be noted Heyward-Bey "has been a model NFL player."
Heyward-Bey was the Raiders' first-round draft pick in 2009. He had a breakout season in 2011 after struggling in his first two years.
Team officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment about the charges.