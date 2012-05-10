Raiders' receiver Heyward-Bey charged with DUI

Published: May 10, 2012 at 04:43 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey has been charged with misdemeanor drunken driving following his arrest last month after a traffic stop on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Tam says Heyward-Bey was driving his 2012 Range Rover on the lower deck of the bridge on April 7 when he was pulled over by a CHP officer who saw him speeding and weaving.

Tam says the 25-year-old Heyward-Bey was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. Authorities have not said what his blood-alcohol level was at the time of the incident.

Heyward-Bey is due in court on May 31.

"We will be pleading not guilty on May 31 and we will further investigate and contest these charges as the case moves forward," said attorney Ivan Golde, who represents Heyward-Bey.

Golde called it "a very low blood-alcohol level case," but declined to get into specifics since the authorities haven't released the number. He also said Thursday it should be noted Heyward-Bey "has been a model NFL player."

Heyward-Bey was the Raiders' first-round draft pick in 2009. He had a breakout season in 2011 after struggling in his first two years.

Team officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment about the charges.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Man convicted of manslaughter in the killing of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith

A man who shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith following a traffic crash nearly eight years ago has been convicted of manslaughter.
news

Patriots expected to hire DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator

The New England Patriots are expected to hire defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, per sources.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel on being physically cautious during NFC Championship Game: 'I ain't protecting nothing'

The NFC Championship Game is almost here, and the 49ers will have one of their most valuable weapons out on the field. After suffering a shoulder injury, Deebo Samuel is ready to go and is not afraid to do whatever it takes to win. "I ain't protecting nothing," Samuel told reporters on Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.