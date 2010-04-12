Raiders re-sign LB Williams

The team announced the deal on its Web site Monday. Williams is one of the longest tenured Raiders, joining the team as a third-round draft pick out of Fresno State in 2003. The only players with longer continuous service on the team are punter Shane Lechler and kicker Sebastian Janikowski.
Williams played mostly on special teams last season, making 10 solo tackles. In 68 career games, he has 77 solo tackles, one sack, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
