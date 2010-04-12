 Skip to main content
Advertising

Raiders re-sign LB Williams

Published: Apr 12, 2010 at 03:23 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have re-signed free agent outside linebacker Sam Williams.

The team announced the deal on its Web site Monday. Williams is one of the longest tenured Raiders, joining the team as a third-round draft pick out of Fresno State in 2003. The only players with longer continuous service on the team are punter Shane Lechler and kicker Sebastian Janikowski.

Williams played mostly on special teams last season, making 10 solo tackles. In 68 career games, he has 77 solo tackles, one sack, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears trading QB Justin Fields to Steelers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring quarterback Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears WR Keenan Allen: I wanted to 'finish my career' with Chargers but 'things happen'

Keenan Allen is ready for the Windy City, even if he never thought he'd leave Los Angeles. The perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver spent his entire NFL career with the Chargers before Thursday's trade, but now fully expects to help the Bears turn it around.
news

Rewatch five of Aaron Donald's greatest performances on NFL+

With Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald retiring after 10 seasons, NFL.com's Christian Gonzales spotlights five of the 10-time Pro Bowlers best performances in his career.