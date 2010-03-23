Raiders re-sign DT Joseph, LB Brown, FB Lawton

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders are bringing back unrestricted free-agent defensive tackle William Joseph and restricted free-agent linebacker Ricky Brown and fullback Luke Lawton.
The team announced all three deals Tuesday, but didn't disclose terms.
Joseph played 14 games over the past two seasons for the Raiders. He has been cut three times and been a free agent twice, but has been brought back to Oakland each time.
Brown played just five games at strongside linebacker last season before going down with a season-ending ankle injury. He could move to the middle linebacker spot next season if Oakland doesn't bring back restricted free agent Kirk Morrison.
Lawton will be suspended for the first two games next season for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing substances. He missed the final two games last season.
