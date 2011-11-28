Raiders RB McFadden loses boot on foot, does light workout

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden did a light workout on the practice field Monday without wearing a protective boot on his sprained right foot, possible progress toward finally returning to the lineup.
"I think that was huge," Raiders coach Hue Jackson said. "I think that's a step in the right direction."
McFadden hasn't played since injuring the foot during the first quarter of an Oct. 23 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. His status for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins remains uncertain.
Wide receiver Jacoby Ford said he's making progress to return from a left foot sprain that he suffered during a Nov. 10 game at San Diego, but he doesn't know when he'll be able to practice.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.