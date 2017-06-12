Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch tops May jersey sales

The Raiders running back had the top selling jersey for the month of May, according to NFL Shop. Lynch edged out Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, young Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who rounded out the top five.
Some other notables in the top 25: Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick at 17, Pittsburgh rookie James Conner at 11, new Saints running back Adrian Peterson at 25 and recently extended Pats wide receiver Julian Edelman at 16.
Lynch's Oakland homecoming was always going to be a marketing boon. As Lynch himself said a few weeks back, "I got the whole town riding with me." Apparently, he wasn't far off.
It's pretty incredible to see how Lynch's play on the field and persona off the field have contributed to a rise in the Beast Mode brand. Just a few years ago, it would have been crazy to assume that he would be so much more popular than Dez Bryant (20) or Cam Newton (23). Just a few months ago, it would have been crazy to imagine that he'd eclipse someone like Elliott, the most exciting young player on America's Team. If nothing else, Lynch's return has had the intended effect for the Raiders, who are still trying to spearhead a Super Bowl campaign with the local hero and not worry about an impending move to Las Vegas.