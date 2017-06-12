Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch tops May jersey sales

It's pretty incredible to see how Lynch's play on the field and persona off the field have contributed to a rise in the Beast Mode brand. Just a few years ago, it would have been crazy to assume that he would be so much more popular than Dez Bryant (20) or Cam Newton (23). Just a few months ago, it would have been crazy to imagine that he'd eclipse someone like Elliott, the most exciting young player on America's Team. If nothing else, Lynch's return has had the intended effect for the Raiders, who are still trying to spearhead a Super Bowl campaign with the local hero and not worry about an impending move to Las Vegas.