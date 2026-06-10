Raiders QB Kirk Cousins: 'A bit of a reach' to call me a mentor to Fernando Mendoza

The 37-year-old quarterback can downplay his role in Mendoza's development. That's his prerogative. However, it's obvious that a player with 14 years of NFL experience, including 167 starts, who has played in a Kubiak-style offense, would have more experience than a rookie still getting used to taking snaps from under center. That knowledge will be passed down in one form or another.

After the debacle that was his experience in Atlanta the past two seasons with Michael Penix Jr., perhaps Cousins is simply wary of titles and how those stories can spiral. The veteran QB would rather focus on the collective.

"I've always felt I prepare my best during the season when we can all kind of be together in that room in the evening, going over things together rather than working in our own," Cousins said. "I think when we can kind of all be given feedback on each other, that's when I think the best ideas come out."

Mendoza said he's already learned a lot from Cousins and Aidan O'Connell.

"We've all come together and have combined our experiences, whether it's from an experienced mind, a naive mind, [or] Aidan's mind, who's a little bit of a mix," Mendoza said.